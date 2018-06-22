It’s game on as exhibition stops in Scotland

A trip back to your childhood is in store next month with a new exhibition of board games coming to Scotland.

New Lanark World Heritage Site is hosting the V&A Museum of Childhood’s touring exhibition Game Plan: Board Games Rediscovered, in their newly developed Mill Gallery this summer from 20 July–4 November.

Game Plan celebrates the joy, excitement and occasional frustration of playing board games.

This exhibition will include some of the most iconic, enthralling and visually striking games from the V&A’s outstanding national collection of board games.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on interactives and see more than 100 objects, featuring games from around the world, and explores the important role of design.

Throughout the exhibition, selected games of special interest are highlighted with more detailed information on their history and influence.

In summer 2017, New Lanark welcomed 20,000 visitors to the Brick City exhibition which featured models of famous landmarks recreated in Lego Bricks.

Evelyn Whitelaw, New Lanark’s exhibitions officer, said: ‘We are delighted to building on the success of Brick City by hosting Game Plan in summer 2018.

‘Board games are a great way to bring the family together, and we hope that visitors will enjoy reminiscing about the games they used to play, and taking on challenges to find out if they are a sore loser or smug winner.’

Alongside the exhibition, visitors will also have the chance to enjoy challenge games, a themed trail and historic toy sessions.

New Lanark will also be running a programme of inclusive sessions with autism friendly mornings and dementia friendly ‘Games We Played’ reminiscence sessions.

Gaming enthusiasts, Scrabble champions and Monopoly meglomaniacs can apply to be volunteer exhibition stewards at Game Plan to assist with the smooth running of the exhibition and ensure visitors have an enjoyable experience.

Interested parties should register their details by emailing New Lanark’s World Heritage and volunteer co-ordinator, Paige Hughes paige.hughes@newlanark.org or by calling 01555 661345.

Visitors can enjoy a full day out by visiting the exhibition then exploring the award-winning New Lanark Visitor Attraction, enjoying woodland walks in the Falls of Clyde Wildlife Reserve and visiting the Mill Café and Mill Shop for some retail therapy.

Scottish Field readers who book online before 19 July using code ‘earlybird’ to receive £1.50 off individual tickets at www.newlanark.org