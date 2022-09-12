Indulge in Scottish Field’s luxury issue…

SCOTTISH Field‘s luxury issue is available now, both in shops and online.

The magazine’s sixth luxury issue offers a wee bit of much-needed escapism during the cost of living crisis, and a few lighter moments following the death of The Queen.

In the latest issue, Scottish Field’s very own Cinderella – Rosie Morton – heads to France for The Royal Versailles Ball, which celebrates the Auld Alliance with Scottish reeling.

Editor Richard Bath investigates the plans for the iconic Taymouth Castle, which was bought recently for £300 million.

Plus, six artisans from throughout Scotland explain how they are keeping their traditional crafts alive.

After “how to spend it” comes “how to insure it” as personal finance writer Peter Ranscombe explores how to insure your diamonds, classic cars, and country estates in his Your Money column.

The legendary Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye shares recipes for readers to try at home as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Once you’ve digested the mouth-watering recipes then make sure you check out the Wine to Dine column for matching bottles recommended by James Robertson, Scottish Field’s new wine columnist and drinks blogger.

If you don’t want to miss an issue then you can subscribe to Scottish Field.

Plus, you can keep up-to-date with what’s going on throughout Scotland in between issues of the magazine by visiting Scottish Field’s news pages.