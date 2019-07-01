Hottest weekend in the summer diary to toast classic Speyside gins

Gin lovers will taste the difference at a weekend devoted to the spirit – taking place in the heart of one of the nation’s most famous whisky making regions.

The inaugural Spirit of Speyside: Gin Experience will raise a glass to the region’s burgeoning gin making scene, featuring a Garden Party at Gordon Castle with local food, music and cocktails. Over the weekend all can enjoy meet the makers sessions, mixology events, sampling experiences, dinner, gin pairings and much more.

Organisers of the internationally acclaimed Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival are tapping into the public’s thirst for gin and celebrating the successful brands coming out of Speyside with its latest serve.

The flagship event takes place at the historic Gordon Castle Walled Garden in Fochabers on Saturday 13 July, but the festival buzz will be felt across the whole weekend, with other events taking place in town and villages the length and breadth of the region.

Gordon Castle produces its own line of gin and will be one of the 12 delicious gins offered to guests, who will also be able to enjoy local food while listening to live music in the Walled Garden. Other events will be held in hotels, bars, restaurants and on board a steam train on Friday 12 and Sunday 14 July. These will include gin-inspired afternoon tea, cocktail making, food and drink pairings and masterclasses.

Festival chairman James Campbell said the Speyside region is a leading force in food and drink production, so it should come as no surprise that small craft gin distillers and major brands are putting the region on the gin map.

Tickets for the Gordon Castle flagship event cost £20 each and includes six free taster sample measures of gin. Transport to the castle can also be booked for an additional cost from Forres, Elgin, Lhanbryde, Aberlour, Craigellachie, Dufftown and Keith.

Tickets for all Gin Experience eventsare on sale at www.speysideginexperience.com. Early booking is advised.