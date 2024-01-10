Hebridean Baker teams up with CalMac to host new podcast

The Hebridean Baker has teamed up with CalMac to host a new podcast taking listeners on a voyage around Scotland’s storied islands.

The podcast will transport listeners to Scotland’s west coast in a series of ten episodes, which will be available from 16 January with each focusing on a different island

Coinneach Macleod will be joined by guests as he uncovers the Isle of Arran, visits Islay and Jura to learn about their world-famous distilleries, and witnesses Skye’s incredible natural attractions.

One episode will also see Coinneach discussing his native Isle of Lewis with guest Cathy Macdonald, Gaelic radio and television presenter whose voice will be familiar to CalMac’s passengers as the reader of safety messages aboard the company’s fleet of ferries.

The duo will highlight the fascinating museums and stunning beaches that make Lewis so special, while additional episodes will introduce Coinneach to people and stories from further far-flung Hebridean isles.

‘Having been born and raised on the Isle of Lewis, the most northerly of the Outer Hebrides, I am thrilled to set sail on this exciting podcast journey, exploring the rich tapestry of stories that weave through Scotland’s west coast islands,’ Coinneach said.

‘Scottish Island Adventures is more than a podcast; it’s an invitation to join me on a captivating voyage, where we’ll uncover the island’s unique stories, their charm, their people and savour the flavours of our dishes.

‘Join me as we set sail on a virtual voyage that will inspire visitors, both old and new, to travel over the seas to explore the heart and soul of each island, one captivating episode at a time.’

Scottish Island Adventures will be available in full on all major podcast platforms from 16 January.