Hamilton & Inches launches first hand-crafted engagement rings

EDINBURGH’S landmarks and Scotland’s countryside and coastline have inspired jeweller and silversmith Hamilton & Inches to create its first range of hand-crafted engagement rings.

The engagement and wedding rings are being made by a team of jewellers in the workshops above the company’s showroom in the heart of the Scottish capital.

The setting for the rings was inspired by the shape of the tulip, while the bridge structure took its shape from the silhouette of the Forth Bridge.

Rings have been made with four claw, six claw and three-stone designs.

Jenna Watson, a goldsmith at Hamilton & Inches, said: “More than ever, it is important that we know where our jewellery comes from and, with ‘The Engagement Collection’, our customers know it has been created right in the heart of the city.

“An engagement ring is one of the most precious things you will ever purchase… or be given.

“With ‘The Engagement Collection’, our clients know that their ring is hand-crafted by a company with more than 150 years of heritage and they can even meet the jeweller who made their ring.

“It’s a truly unique experience.”

