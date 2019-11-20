Getting ready for the UK’s first Fine Art Crawl

Art fans are being offered a guided art tour like no other this weekend, with the launch of the UK’s first ‘fine art crawl’.

Edinburgh Art Fair sponsor Tobermory Distillery, Hebridean creators of single malt and gin, will launch the four-day celebration of fine art with a specially-curated tour of Edinburgh bars showcasing an array of art from around Scotland in a stylish selection of pop-up ‘galleries’.

The Tobermory Studios will be a multi-sensory experience, with visitors being given the chance to sample a different aspect of deluxe highland produce as the tour progresses. Tobermory whisky, Scottish oysters, whisky cocktails, Scottish cheeses, Tobermory gin and highland venison will flavour each stop along the way.

One-off venues including Usquabae, Mather’s and Ryan’s Bar have been selected to feature a selection of art from across Scotland. Edinburgh artists like Yulia Allan, Allison Young, Karen Cairns, Ann Cowan, Graham Burrows and Clive Ramage will be featured in the bar’s pop-up galleries, and some of the artists themselves will also be on-location to share a rare first-hand perspective on their inspiration and process.

Tobermory Distillery manager Stephen Woodcock said: ‘Creative expression is at the heart of everything we do at Tobermory, and with a distillery in the remote serenity of Mull and so much creativity coming from the colours and landscapes of the island, how could we not be inspired to bring this onto the mainland and into bars for everyone to see?

‘The passion for art in nature is reflected in the spirits that we craft at the distillery, and that’s why we’re introducing the first ‘fine art crawl’ at Edinburgh Art Fair, for art lovers, whisky and gin lovers to experience.

‘The Tobermory Studios tour will bring people to see art, hear stories from artists, and enjoy the best of Highland produce in locations they might not otherwise expect to – all while enjoying a dram.’

The multi-venue walking route, in the shadow of some of the city’s leading art galleries, aims to celebrate and deepen the appreciation of the profound fusion of natural materials, original inspiration and the drive to create, which guides the emergence of such finely crafted products – both those on the venue walls, and the Hebridean malt in their glass.

A special event at the EAF launch in the city’s Corn Exchange will kick off the tours. Tickets for the two hour walking tours are available now for either Saturday 23 or Sunday 24 of November at 2.30pm, priced £15 on the Eventbrite website HERE.