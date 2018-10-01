Get ready for knightfall at Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle is set to come alive at night with neon lights, live music and a little magic this Friday night.

It’s part of for Historic Environment Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018 event, as Edinburgh Castle’s upcoming Knight at the Castle neon extravaganza promises to be jam-packed with young rising talent.

Final tickets are on sale for the exclusive 18-and-over, live music and entertainment event at Edinburgh Castle on Friday, 5 October, from 7-10pm.

Knight at the Castle has been co-designed by young people and is supported by the Year of Young People 2018 (YoYP 2018) event fund, managed by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

It’s the first event of its kind at Edinburgh Castle – organised and run by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) – and aims to engage a new audience with their national heritage in a creative way.

2018 is Scotland’s first ever Year of Young People, celebrating young people’s talents, contributions and creating new opportunities across Scotland for them to shine. The Year of Young People 2018 is a programme of events and activities that will give them the opportunity to show the world what they are made of.

Opening the event from 6.45pm, Glasgow-based band West Princes’ will usher the crowd into the castle from the esplanade with their indie-rock tunes. Guests can then enjoy a raft of performances in the various castle locations throughout the night, including:

Edinburgh International Magic Festival’s Adam Black and Elliot Bibby

DJs from the ‘HYBRiD’ collective, residents at Edinburgh’s FLY Club

Electro and 80s pop from Glasgow’s Subcity Radio DJ, Amy Krawczyk

There will be a special performance in the Great Hall at 8pm by young, Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Sophie Penman, who won The List’s competition to give a young Scottish act the chance to perform a paid set at the event.

At 10pm, event headliner and Dundee’s own Be Charlotte will end the night’s festivities back on the esplanade with her unique pop tunes.

The iconic castle will be ablaze with colour, with five neon-themed light zones featuring a unique menu of themed activities for guests to experience, including: neon face painting and crafts, a neon crossbow range, glow science, mini-magic festival and an escape room challenge. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the castle’s historic exhibits and buildings and enjoy the stunning panoramic views after-hours.

Food and beverage options for purchase on the night will include delicious pizza slices, ‘posh’ dogs, dessert pots, a ‘pimp my prosecco’ menu, craft beer and a converted ‘horsebox’ bar with bespoke neon-inspired cocktails.

Craig Fletcher, HES senior learning manager and event coordinator, said:’We are looking forward to opening up one of Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites to celebrate the Year of Young People in style. Knight at the Castle offers the chance to experience the historic fort in a completely new way.

‘Guests will encounter a special festival atmosphere featuring a creative programme inspired by a unique mash-up of the neon theme and the castle’s rich history. You don’t want to miss this one-night only opportunity, so start your Friday night at Edinburgh Castle on 5 October!’

Edinburgh Castle will close early at 4pm on Friday 5 October to allow for set-up, with last entry for day-visitors at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available for purchase up until noon on the day of the event at the Edinburgh Castle website. Access to the esplanade starts at 6.30pm on 5 October. The event is strictly over 18s only.