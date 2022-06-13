Galloway Hoard Viking treasures break visitor record

THE Galloway Hoard, one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the century, has brought more than 30,000 visitors to Kirkcudbright.

The ancient artefacts, which were buried around AD900, were discovered by a metal detectorist in South-West Scotland.

The artefacts meant Kirkcudbright Galleries had its largest amount of visitors since opening in 2018.

The pieces will remain at the galleries until 10 July, and will then be on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery from 30 July.

The items were discovered in 2014 and were acquired by the National Museum of Scotland in 2017.

Since then they have been undergoing extensive conservation and research at the National Museums’ collection centre in Edinburgh.

Chris Breward, director of National Museums Scotland said: “We are delighted at the success of the ‘Galloway Hoard: Viking-age treasure’, both in the number of visitors it has attracted and the hugely positive public response to the exhibition.

“It has been a pleasure to work with our colleagues at Kirkcudbright Galleries and we look forward to continuing our collaboration around the Galloway hoard for many years to come.”

John Campbell, vice-chair of Dumfries & Galloway Council’s communities committee, added: “This exhibition has really demonstrated the inclusivity that a significant exhibition like this attracts.

“We’ve had local school trips to international bus tours and everything in between visiting the Galloway Hoard exhibition.”

The Galloway Hoard will eventually be displayed in at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

A significant portion will also return to Kirkcudbright Galleries.

