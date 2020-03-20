Fund launched to support arts performers

The Edinburgh International Children’s Festival has been cancelled this year – and now they’ve launched an appeal to support talented performers.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, organisers have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with the 2020 event, which was due to be held from 20-31 May this year.

Advice from the government, theatre venues and schools closing mean it is no longer possible for the Festival to take place, to ensure the health and wellbeing of the audience, performing companies, artists and staff.

With a programme of 15 international productions, nearly a hundred Scottish artists performing at the family day and over 90% of schools tickets already booked, this year’s Festival was shaping up to be a real success. The organisers’ efforts will now focus on supporting the people they work with and finding innovative ways to deliver their year-round programme.

Festival director Noel Jordan said: ‘Our priority is now on supporting those we work with and minimising their potential loss of income.

‘I want to ensure the cancellation of the Festival does not mean financial hardship for the small arts organisations, freelancers and independent artists we rely on to make our Festival the special event that it is. So we will honour the contracts of all those individuals who were confirmed to work on the Festival this year.

‘We will also work with artists over the coming months to support them and to find artistic responses to the coronavirus situation. For now, we would like to thank our funders, partners, performing companies and audiences for their loyalty, support and understanding.

‘As a result, we are launching a special Ideas Fund to support artists and give them new opportunities to create work. These small grants will fund selected artists to develop creative ideas to occupy and inspire children and families isolated at home because of the virus.

‘We are a small charity working with a range of artists making theatre and dance for young audiences and any help to support them weather this storm will be deeply appreciated. If you are in a position to, please donate here: https://bit.ly/2U15eyD.’

The board of directors would like to pay tribute to the hard work of the Imaginate team in developing this programme and to the many artists who were due to be involved in delivering the Festival.