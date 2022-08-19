FRINGE REVIEW: “The Princess Pyunggang”

The Princess Pyunggang – Venue 236 – Greenside @ Infirmary Street – Olive Studio – 11.40am

AS A regular consumer of both folklore and Korean dramas, I was somewhat familiar with this tale about the weeping Princess Pyeonggang who turned her husband On Dal – commonly thought of as On Dal the Fool – into a celebrated and learned general before entering the small space.

This multi-media play is performed mostly in English and uses acting, puppetry, traditional drumming, a few well-placed props, and singing of various skill levels to relay this tale. Audience members remained engaged throughout, laughing and clapping after each scene, delighted with the humour and visuals of the show.

It’s hard to whittle down an epic into an hour performance, but they managed to fit a few decades of the heroes’ lives into the piece. This worked well for educating the audience, but the show lacked tension, especially between the time Princess Pyunggang married and On Dal became a hero.

I respect small productions that manage costume changes and move around tight sets in small venues, and the cast of The Princess Pyunggang did it effectively, with an enthusiasm displayed only by those who truly enjoy what they do. I especially admire the actors’ ability to effectively relay a story in a language that’s not their first.

The Princess Pyunggang is a sometimes cheesy, yet delightful, family-friendly production brought to the Fringe by the Bibimbab Theatre, giving an Edinburgh audience a taste of ancient Korean history and culture.

THREE STARS

