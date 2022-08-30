FRINGE REVIEW: “Thanyia Moore: Just Being Funny”

Thanyia Moore: Just Being Funny – Venue 180: Monkey Barrel Comedy – Carnivore 1 – 6:50pm

THANYIA MOORE’S set was aptly named because, as she walked us through her life growing up in a predominately Black south-east London neighbourhood, her storytelling is infused with her natural, good-natured brand of humour and candidness.

If there is one theme tying many of the comedy shows I’ve seen at the Fringe together, it is formidable mothers. Mothers whose off-beat brand of love and guidance linger throughout their children’s lives.

Thanyia’s mother, Joyce, is a constant presence in her subconscious, both the angel and devil on her shoulders, directing her through coming-of-age moments and beyond, for better or worse. During a sky-diving stint done in the name of comedy that had her worried father waiting at the bottom in support, it was her mother’s sardonic voice that filled her head as she was flung out of a plane with a camera crew just behind.

Laughter filled the top floor room of the Cowgate restaurant, rewarding each of Thanyia’s jokes with a well-received landing from a thoroughly delighted audience. As she takes us past her childhood and into her later teens as a hip-hop dancer trying out and winning world championships, we are rewarded in turn with a video of her troupes winning dance.

So, who is Thanyia Moore? She is a delightfully multi-talented comedian, a gifted storyteller, an award-winning dancer and even an actress, but unquestionably, she was Joyce’s daughter first.

FOUR STARS

