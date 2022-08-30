FRINGE REVIEW: “Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World”

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World – Venue 33: Pleasance Courtyard – The Grand – 1:30pm

YOU may have spotted Kate Pankhurst’s wonderful picture book in shops as you hunted for the perfect birthday gift for your niece. It’s an excellent first guide showcasing influential women who have changed the western world, and Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper’s adaption have brought the pages to life in an explosion of exhilarating original pop songs and women’s empowerment.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is wonderful as it brings productions of all budgets to the stage, giving underrated but talented artists a chance to be discovered and seen. However, sometimes there are shows that are so slickly done they belong as a regular on London’s West End – Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is one of those shows. Every detail from the colourful and functional set design to the sound quality and song writing to the costumes and costume changes showed a level of professionalism that is a privilege to see outside of the big theatres.

Kudzai Mangombe was phenomenal as Jade, a student who feels invisible and voiceless in the presence of her peers and elders. As she’s given advice by an inspiring cast of women – including the likes of Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Jane Austen, Sacagawea, Frida Kahlo, and more – her clear and earnest vocals pay tribute to a young girl discovering her voice for the first time.

Renée Lamb, Jade Kennedy, Christina Modestou, and Kirstie Skivington each play a rotating and energetic cast of historically empowering women. Despite each actress having three or more roles, each character had a distinguishable voice and personality, showcasing each actress’ incredible talent and range.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World was an incredibly moving and clever show, bursting with talent shown through an inspirational message. I hope its one that girls of all ages can continue to see on stage.

FIVE STARS

