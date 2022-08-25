FRINGE REVIEW: “A Something! No Dragon No Lion!”

A Something! No Dragon No Lion! – Venue 22: Dance Base – Studio 2 – 8pm

HONG Kong-based TS Crew has brought an exhilarating and well-choregraphed show to the Fringe this year. You may have seen the traditional Lion Dance during Lunar New Year, but artistic director Hugh Cho has broken it down and transformed the dance and movements into an a modern and energetic piece, while still keeping the cultural significance intact.

Without the extravagant costume, you may be forgiven for thinking that the dance would have less impact – but that was not the case. Using the “skeleton” of the lion head, the dancers used slinky and synchronised movements, acrobatics, parkour, stools, and Hong Kong Kung Fu – often set to beat-boxing and opera – to transform the original dance’s signature movements with a fresh and breath-taking style. It was impossible to take your eyes off the performers, each showing incredible power, endurance, and grace as they moved in the space.

This show was originally intended to be performed outside in the Meadows but, due to Scotland’s unpredictable weather, it was moved indoors – that means that all their acrobatics and stunts that were designed to be done under the open sky had to be adjusted and recalibrated for a roof and rafters. However, this was done so seamlessly that you wouldn’t have known had they not told you. Afterwards, audience members were encouraged to check out the skeleton lion’s head, try it on, and ask questions.

A Something! No Lion No Dragon! is a phenomenal performance by a talented group and a must-see during this year’s Fringe.

FIVE STARS

