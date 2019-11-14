Finishing touches for this year’s giant lanterns

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s award-winning Giant Lanterns will be lighting up Edinburgh Zoo this Friday (15 November).

Finishing touches and light tests are now taking place for the wildlife conservation charity’s 47-night extravaganza which is back for a third year with a new theme. Giant Lanterns Lost Worlds takes visitors on a journey back to a time where weird and wonderful creatures roamed the earth.

Tickets start at £8.50 for children and £17 for adults and are available at www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/lanterns. Visitors are encouraged to book online in advance to secure their preferred date and time.

The Giant Lanterns of China run in partnership with the VYA Creative Lantern Company and DDM Entertainment and Events Inc.

The partnership to create the lanterns stems from a long standing relationship between RZSS and Sichuan, the birth place of Edinburgh Zoo’s giant pandas.