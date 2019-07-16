Find culture, heritage and art with this free map

Those living in Argyll know how rich the area is in history and heritage, arts and crafts – but it’s still a secret to the area’s many visitors.

Wander Argyll shows visitors just what skills and creativity there are in the area, with artists and craftmakers inspired by Argyll’s scenery, coast, rivers, islands, lochs and mountains.

Add to this the quality of Scotland’s history and heritage founded in Argyll – from Neolithic rock art, standing stones and circles, chambered cairns and iron age forts through to early Christian sites and gravestones. Argyll is amazing and historic.

To celebrate this proud past and share it with the rest of the world, a special chart has been made to highlight the area.

Wander Argyll was created by CHARTS, Argyll and the Isles’ Culture, Heritage and Arts Assembly supporting the region’s wonderful artists and craftmakers, amazing creatives and the excellent caretakers of the history and heritage.

It highlights genealogy and ancestry, cycling routes, art trails, heritage, what’s on, where to relax, routes to explore, places to go, and much more.

Explore Argyll and Bute’s historic development and local people. Research your family history in Live Argyll local libraries at Dunoon, Tarbert, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and Oban. Local archives and genealogical resources are found throughout the area. CHARTS has a list of useful links for genealogy & ancestry on their website, visit:

chartsargyllandisles.org/useful-links

Argyll has inspired generations of artists, craftmakers, sculptors, potters, furniture makers, printmakers, weavers and more. Many galleries in the area show their work and many have studios open to the public. Watch colourful weavings emerge from the loom, experience that unmistakable joy of remarkable sculptures in the much-loved landscape, see distinctive artworks inspired by the land, shores, sea and sky, and experience our creative artists at work…

Argyll and the Isles has a rich heritage stretching back through history from the Victorians to the Bronze age. This fascinating history is brought to life by the many museums, heritage centres and important pre and early Christian sites, located in Argyll’s landscape.

Find out more: wildaboutargyll.co.uk argyllheritage.org.uk liveargyll.co.uk

Argyll and Bute has a diverse cultural scene stretching from the smallest island communities to mainland villages and contemporary urban centres. Many venues in Argyll and Bute host art events, thriving, popular and traditional music, contemporary dance, diverse drama and classic theatre. From local community halls to grand theatres and galleries, they

welcome new visitors to experience their creative output.

For full listings visit: wildaboutargyll.co.uk/wander-argyll

Click below to download this chart and find out more.

wander-argyll-charts-map-a4

For more information visit: chartsargyllandisles.org