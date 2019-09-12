When An Elderly Widow Takes to Vulgarity…

A Respectable Widow Takes to Vulgarity is the third of six A Play A Pie & A Pint plays being shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

Starring Anne Kidd and Craig McLean, this play depicts a recently widowed elderly lady, Annabelle, who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Jim, a young lad at her husband’s company, and goes on a mission to learn how to give verbal vent to her repressed emotions.

It has been written by seasoned playwright Douglas Maxwell. His many plays include Yer Granny, Fever Dream: Southside, and Mancub and have been staged internationally from New York to South Korea, from New Zealand to Hong Kong. A Respectable Widow Takes to Vulgarity will be his first work in recent times to be shown on television.

Recorded live in front of an audience at Oran Mor in Glasgow and part of the series A Play, A Pie & A Pint this is a BBC Studios Comedy production for BBC Scotland.

Pioneered in Glasgow’s West End, A Play A Pie and A Pint at the Oran Mor recently celebrated the staging of more than 500 plays.

It will be shown on BBC Scotland from 10-11pm.