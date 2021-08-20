Watch the film festival fan club with famous Scots

This year the Edinburgh International Film Festival introduces EIFF Fan Club, conversations in which some of Scotland’s best-known cultural figures select their favourite film talent to chat to.

On Sunday 22 August at 4pm the series starts with star percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie talking to Grammy award-winning composer David Arnold, best known for composing James Bond soundtracks including Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, Die Another Day and Casino Royale.

In a conversation which ranges from creating soundscapes by beating coffins and rubbing glass rims with blood (Dracula) to the incredible physical impact music has on the body and the mind, the two world leading musicians swap tales and set challenges for film music in the future.

On Monday 23 August at 4pm celebrity chef Tony Singh meets breakout Bollywood star Radhika Apte. Tune in to hear them discuss Radhika’s first film memories, their excitement about the return to cinemas, their shared love of food, and Scottish movies and memories.

On Tuesday 24 August at 4pm lead singer and lyricist of Travis, Fran Healy talks to the award-winning actor and director Daniel Brühl, known for his breakthrough role in Good Bye, Lenin!, who then went to work with directors such as Ron Howard and Quentin Tarantino. In their Fan Club conversation, they cover everything from early childhood cinema experiences, artistic choices they have made over the years and Marty McFly.

These free conversations will be broadcast on EIFF’s YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/EIFFtv

EIFF Fan Club is supported by Sir Ewan and Lady Brown, and the UK Government through funding to enhance the Edinburgh Festivals’ digital capabilities.

Dame Evelyn Glennie is the world’s premier solo percussionist, performing worldwide with the greatest orchestras, conductors and artists. Her solo recordings exceed 40 CDs and are as diverse as her career on-stage. A double GRAMMY award winner and BAFTA nominee, Evelyn is also a composer for film, theatre and television. Evelyn was awarded an OBE in 1993 and has over 100 international awards to date, including the Polar Music Prize and the Companion of Honour.

David Arnold is an English film composer whose credits include scoring five James Bond films, as well as Stargate (1994), Independence Day (1996), Godzilla (1998) and the television series Little Britain and Sherlock. For Independence Day he received a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television and for Sherlock he, and co-composer Michael Price, won a Creative Arts Emmy for the score of “His Last Vow”, the final episode in the third series.

Tony Singh was born and raised in Leith, and first began his foray into cookery via a Youth Training Scheme when he was 16. Today, he is the chef-director of two Edinburgh restaurants: Oloroso and Tony’s Table. He also owns a boutique bakery, Ugly Bread Baker.

Radhika Apte is an Indian actress. She works predominantly in Hindi films, and has appeared in a few Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and English-language films.

She gathered widespread praise for her supporting work in three of her 2015 Bollywood productions: Badlapur, the comedy Hunterrr, and the biographical film Manjhi – The Mountain Man. In 2018, Apte starred in three Netflix productions—the anthology film Lust Stories, the thriller series Sacred Games, and the horror mini-series Ghoul. She was nominated for an International Emmy Award for her work in the first of these.

Fran Healy is a British singer, songwriter and musician. He is the lead singer and lyricist of the band Travis, having written nearly all of the songs on their first six studio albums and their ninth, with the seventh and eighth being more co-written works. He is based in Los Angeles. Healy released his debut solo album, titled Wreckorder, in October 2010, which features Paul McCartney on bass.

Daniel Brühl is a Spanish-German actor and film director. He began his work at a young age in a German soap opera called Verbotene Liebe in 1995. In 2003, his starring role in the German film Good Bye, Lenin! received wider recognition and critical acclaim which garnered him the European Film Award for Best Actor and the German Film Award for Best Actor. Brühl has worked in both European and American productions in several languages.