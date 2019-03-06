Watch people Getting Hitched Asian Style

A new three-part series goes behind the scenes with Scotland’s biggest Asian wedding planners, Saffron Events, as they create some of the most spectacular weddings over a summer season.

Getting Hitched Asian Style is produced by Firecracker Films, and each hour-long episode follows owner Hassan and his team of wedding planners as they create the most elaborate and luxurious wedding events for brides, grooms and their families.

Among the bridal parties featured is a self-confessed bridezilla, marrying her childhood sweetheart who’s in charge of every single detail, leaving the wedding planners tasked with making sure her big moment goes without a hitch.

In the first episode, Hassan and his team are preparing for the biggest and most spectacular wedding of the year so far.

Nineteen year old student Eman is organising her brother Hassan and his bride-to-be Aneesah’s wedding. They’ll be hosting a series of lavish events, at home and at venues across Glasgow, and have called upon the wedding planners to help stage the biggest and most exclusive of their events.

The Saffron events team are also busy planning a joint Walimah reception for Muna and Ausat whose sons Amar and Hasaan have recently both tied the knot with their brides. Mother of the grooms Muna wants this event to have a distinctively different feel, with an opulent but ‘shabby chic’ theme.

With guest lists of 550 and 350 people across both events, the pressure is on for the wedding planners to deliver for both families.

Getting Hitched Asian Style will be shown on Thursday, 7 March, on BBC Scotland from 8-9pm.