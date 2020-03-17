TV chef goes head to head with an old friend

Resident chef Gary Maclean goes head to head with an old pal this week when long-time friend Jacqueline O’Donnell steps in as Corner Shop Cook-Off’s guest chef.

The friendly banter might be flying but the oven gloves are definitely off as the cooks battle it out to create their very best three courses with a £15 budget spent entirely at a corner shop.

Presenter Clare Grogan takes the team to Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, where they have their pick of the produce from the shelves of the Gargunnock Village Store, run by Alistair and Violet.

The chefs are delighted to find lots of local fruit and veg, local cheese and farmers’ bacon as well as a fresh herb bucket outside.

On the menu is bacon and mushroom tortellini, Yorkshire pudding, tart tatin and treacle scones.

Corner-Shop Cook-Off episode five will be shown on Wednesday, 18 March, on BBC Scotland, from 8-9pm.