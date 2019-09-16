Three of The Sopranos stars are coming to Scotland

Stars of one of the most iconic TV shows of all time are coming to Scotland.

Iconic mob drama The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Steven Schirripa (Bobby ‘Bacala’) and Vincent Pastore (‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero) are to tour the UK in May 2020.

To mark 20 years of The Sopranos, three of the biggest characters from the seminal hit show will visit the UK for a series of up close and personal In Conversation style shows.

In 1999 a guilt-ridden gangster walked into a psychiatrist’s office. What followed, over the course of eight years, six legendary series’ and 86 episodes was a TV revolution.

It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since the world was introduced to Tony Soprano and his wild world of wise guys. To this day, The Sopranos is universally hailed as the most ground-breaking series of all time.

Recently ranked by Rolling Stone as ‘the greatest TV show of all time the show’ remains a prominent, powerful cultural force. The Guardian called it the most masterful show ever’ and GQ said, ‘The reach, influence and breadth of The Sopranos can’t be overstated’.

David Chase’s uncompromising vision of gangland New Jersey was so successful and so culturally significant that it won a coveted 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. The shows fusion of cutting edge, unpredictable writing and powerhouse acting has ensured The Sopranos remains a classic.

For the first time in the UK and to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, three of The Soprano’s biggest characters Steven Schirripa (Bobby Bacala Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Vincent Pastore Big Pussy Bonpensiero) will take to the road for twelve exclusive ‘In Conversation’ shows in May 2020 including dates in Scotland at the Royal Concert Hall Glasgow (12 May 2020) and Festival Theatre Edinburgh (13 May 2020).

The trio will take fans behind the scenes of the lauded gangster drama—the stories, the dramas, the laughs — not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale. Fans will be given the opportunity to ask anything and everything they’ve ever wanted to know about the show.

The self-effacing wise-guy banter and mercurial story telling between these iconic actors will reveal a multitude of on and off-screen drama. A family on-set and off, they’ll take a deep dive into the relationships formed during the show’s eight-year run, and the impact that their on-screen capo, James Gandolfini, had on their careers and lives. There will also be an opportunity to join the trio backstage at the show with meet and greet packages available.

