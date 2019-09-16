Stair Art showcases the best British designers

Alternative Flooring’s new Stair Art opens on the Design Avenue at Focus/19, with expressive patterns created in collaboration with some the best British designers.

Alternative Flooring champions design, craft and UK manufacturing. This British brand has been bringing award-winning innovative designs to floors for over 20 years.

A series of creative collaborations with iconic figures and brands in the world of interiors has brought more stunning pattern into the Quirky collection.

Taking part in Stair Art are Divine Savages, Ella Doran and Margo Selby with archive carpet designs by Lucienne Day, one of Britain’s best-loved 20th century designers.

The nine quirky patterns are each stamped with the personality of the maker – crafty, witty, ambitious and just great fun. Each is 69cm wide and expertly woven in British wool by Alternative Flooring on axminster looms in Wilton, uniting traditional techniques and contemporary design.

Flamboyant prints take to the floor with a design inspired by the roaring twenties.

Divine Savages Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy said: ‘We’re so excited to be joining forces with Alternative Flooring who share our love of bold colour and print. We have reworked our iconic “Deco Martini”, one of our very first designs, for this eye-catching carpet runner.

‘Inspired by the Jazz Age, our Deco Martini print brings Art Deco opulence to your interior in two exquisite colours – Teal and Blush. Style up your staircase and make it the star attraction in your home.’

Patch and Fair Isle by Margo Selby are vibrant graphic patterns inspired by hand-woven textiles developed by Margo Selby on her loom in her Whitstable studio and recreated and blown up to make beautifully crafted stair art.

Camo and Waterlake by Ella Doran take nature as their muse.

Camo is inspired by the bark markings of Plane trees in London Fields, Ella’s local park. Waterlake reimagines the flow of water in the lakes of the award- winning Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Octagon and Squares and Diamonds by Lucienne Day are true works of art. Lucienne Day designs from the sixties in their original vibrant colourways are back in production and are woven in the same factory as they were in 1960s.

Stars is an Alternative design bringing magical stars to the floor.

Tribal is an Alternative design fusing fashionable folk and tribal chic.

Alternative Flooring also showcase the new Quirky patterned carpet designs alongside the original Stair Art wool runners bringing vibrancy and creativity to Focus/19.

Find out more about Alternative Flooring by calling 01264 335111 or visit www.alternativeflooring.com