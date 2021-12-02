Search continues for Scotland’s Best Dog

Scotland’s Best Dog is on a quest to find the most-cherished canine characters who have a heart-warming bond with their owners.

These dogs are more than just pets – they’re the life and soul of their families.

Along with their proud humans, each week three pooches will be tested on a number of challenges before a panel of judges – dog-lover Kaye Adams, animal behaviourist River McDonald and Scottish SPCA veteran, and dog trainer, Alan Grant.

Kaye Adams said: ‘I had so much fun being part of the judging team for Scotland’s Best Dog. It was truly joyful to see such a diverse range of dogs interacting with their humans in such a positive way. If viewers enjoy it half as much as I did , it will be the highlight of their week.’

This isn’t about looks or pedigree, Scotland’s Best Dog celebrates the unique bond between some special dogs and the people who love them.

Each week, the three judges will individually score the owner and dog pairings across three key challenges – recall, bond and agility skills – with the overall heat winner earning a place in the Grand Final, competing for the coveted Golden Bone trophy to be crowned Scotland’s Best Dog 2021.

This week’s cute contenders, in the third episode of the series, competing to be crowned Scotland’s Best Dog are Darcey, Nodens and Ro.

Fox-red Labrador Retriever Darcey lives in Tayport, Fife with her owner Larissa. According to Larissa, Darcey is a well-trained, obedient dog but she does have a mischievous side especially when it comes to stealing socks. Darcey is the perfect active companion for Larissa and loves nothing more than paddle-boarding with her owner.

Hailing from Inverness, Nodens is a Deerhound, Staffie and American Bulldog mix. Nodens’ name was inspired by the mythical dinosaur writings of HP Lovecraft and owner Emilie is known locally for walking her pet pooch while wearing a giant dinosaur costume. Nodens isn’t a friend of cats or the postman.

The last pet to take to the Scotland’s Best Dog arena is Ro, a five-year-old Australian Labradoodble from Edinburgh. Owner Sarah is a former vet who set up her own charity, providing canine therapy and Ro – whose name means ‘tranquility’ in Norwegian – has made over 1000 visits to those in need, often with Ro by her side.

Along with their proud humans, Darcey, Nodens and Ro are tested on three key challenges – Recall, Agility and Bond – before the Scotland’s Best Dog judges, Kaye Adams, animal behaviourist River McDonald and Scottish SPCA veteran and dog trainer, Alan Grant.

The dog who wows the judges this week will go forward to the Grand Final to compete for the coveted Golden Bone trophy.

Scotland’s Best Dog is narrated by Allan Stewart, and this, the third episode, will be screened tonight, December 2, on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.

