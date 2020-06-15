Scottish shows honoured at Celtic Media Festival

COMEDY show Two Doors Down and drama series Guilt were among the Scottish winners at the Celtic Media Festival’s Torc Awards.

Two Doors Down was named best comedy, while Guilt scooped the best drama series title.

Jockey Wilson Says won the best sports documentary category, with Nae Pasaran taking the single documentary prize and Tremble being lauded with the short form award.

The winners were unveiled during an online broadcast from Glasgow, which was presented by actor Sanjeev Kohli, festival director Catriona Logan and festival manager Naomi Wright.

Other triumphant programmes were produced in Brittany, Cornwall, Ireland and Wales.

Logan said: “The quality of the nominees and winners leaves us in no doubt as to the strength of the media sector across Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Cornwall, Galicia, Brittany and the Isle of Man, and the huge contribution our sector makes in defining who we are as individual nations.

“The Celtic Media Festival truly lets that individuality sing, but it also shows us much of what unites us.”

The 2021 festival is due to be held at Quimper in Brittany.

Logan added: “We look forward to sharing it all in person once again in 2021, as we prepare for Quimper and what will undoubtedly be our most eagerly awaited festival in years.

“Warmest congratulations to this year’s nominees and winners.”

