Scotland stars in The Crown series four

SERIES four of The Crown begins streaming on Netflix on Sunday, with locations throughout Scotland starring once more in the television show.

Estates including Ardverikie, Dunbeath and Rothiemurchus were used to film scenes for the series, which charts Queen Elizabeth’s life from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman plays The Queen, having taken over the role from Claire Foy.

Gillian Anderson portrays Margaret Thatcher, while Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

Tourism marketing agency VisitScotland has compiled the following guide to locations used in the series:

Ardverikie estate

Kinloch Laggan, Newtonmore

Scenes set in Balmoral Castle, the majestic royal residence and the monarch’s favoured summer retreat, are shot at Ardverikie Estate near Newtonmore. Originally made famous in the BBC’s Monarch of The Glen series as the fictional Glenbogle Estate, the 19th century home is built in the same Scottish baronial style as Balmoral castle, making it the perfect, lavish backdrop for the series.

www.ardverikie.com

Rothiemurchus estate

Rothiemurchus Centre, Aviemore

The famous Braemar gathering, a traditional Highland games, is recreated in series four at Rothiemurchus estate near Aviemore. Traditionally, the gathering takes place annually on the first Saturday of September in Braemar and has been part of the royal calendar since 1832. In 2020, the Braemar gathering went virtual for the first time.

www.visitscotland.com/see-do/events/highland-games

Lybster harbour and Langwell estate

Caithness

Situated on the famous North Coast 500 driving route, aithness is used to portray many different locations in the series. Lybster harbour and Langwell estate are depicted as Leith harbour and Grytviken in South Georgia, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic that was secured by the British during the Falklands war in 1982.

Dunbeath estate

Dunbeath, Caithness

Dunbeath estate in Caithness, close to the North Coast 500 route, stands in for the River Hofsa in Iceland. The thrilling cliff edges and roaring waves make for a dramatic backdrop to depict the land of fire and ice. The 17th century Dunbeath castle is a private residence, so not open to the public, however its gardens are open by appointment all year round.

www.dunbeath.co.uk

Keiss harbour and Ackergill tower

Wick

Keiss Harbour and Ackergill Tower, also situated on the North Coast 500 route, play a role a bit closer to home as they are depicted as Classiebawn castle and Mullaghmore in Ireland.

www.venture-north.co.uk/about

