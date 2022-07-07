Sam Heughan gets his honorary doctorate

OUTLANDER actor Sam Heughan today received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow.

Heughan graduated from what was then the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama (RSAMD) in 2003 with a bachelor of arts degree in acting.

He returned to his alma mater to receive the honour and told more than 300 students graduating along him to “dream big”.

“You have had many wonderful new, first experiences here, and will have many to come,” he said.

“This place has given you the greatest start and I’m incredibly excited for you.

“It is here, where my first dream became a reality. It’s here, where I have been shooting a major US TV show, and have been able to rely on the experience and lessons I learnt in this building.

“I never would have imagined back then, walking down Great Western Road on my way to movement class – where we were working on being a tree – or daydreamed that it was possible to make my own work.

“I never imagined I’d write my first book or have a whisky business or set up a scholarship for fellow students.”

He added: “I’m willing you on, I want you all to succeed and I know you will.

“Dream big and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. I cannot wait to see what you all achieve.”

Last year, Heughan unveiled a ten-year scholarship programme for RCS students.

The actor is personally funding three annual scholarships for undergraduate students in the School of Drama, Dance, Production & Film.

He also created “Write Start: The Sam Heughan Creative Commission” as an annual award at RCS to encourage students to devise new work.

