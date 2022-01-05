Rambler Iain returns to our screens in new series

A second series of Iain Robertson Rambles begins this week.

This second run follows the original two-parter that aired in January 2021 and was a hit with audiences, and this time is a six part show.

Being shown on BBC Scotland channel and BBC iPlayer, this year he takes on two long distance walks – the Southern Uplands and Speyside Way….and is joined by a few friends along the way.

First off, Iain takes on the daunting 215 mile challenge of the Southern Upland Way. Trekking Scotland from the west coast to the east he sets off from Portpatrick with actor Joe McFadden for company.

Later in the series he takes on an extended version of the Speyside Way, from source to sea and tacking on a stretch of the Moray Coast Trail.

We join Iain as he rambles his way through some of the most incredible scenery Scotland has to offer.

He treats us to his unique and irreverent perspective and shares the sights and hidden gems he discovers, including remote and charming bothies and some diversions off the beaten track.

As ever, Iain is joined by some close friends such as Colin McCredie (Taggart), Joe McFadden (Holby City, Strictly Come Dancing) and Sally Howitt (River City) who keep his spirits up and encourage him along the way.

Iain Robertson Rambles starts on Thursday, January 6, on BBC Scotland from 8.30-9pm.