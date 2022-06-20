Peter Capaldi stars in new STV series for Apple TV

OSCAR winner Peter Capaldi and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Cush Jumbo are starring in a new television series being made by STV for Apple TV.

The former Dr Who actor stars in Criminal Record, a detective thriller set in London.

Capaldi plays Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, while Jumbo – best known for The Good Wife and The Good Fight – portrays Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

Capaldi and Jumbo are both executive producers for the series, alongside Paul Rutman and Elaine Collins, who worked together on the television dramatisation of Anne Cleeves’ Vera novels.

“An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case: one, a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other, a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy,” said STV.

“The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a [polarised] Britain.”

The programme is currently being filmed in London.

Managing director David Mortimer said: “This is an exciting time for STV Studios, with news of this significant new commission from Apple TV and a second series of our prison drama, Screw, for

Channel 4.

“Returning and returnable drama series are key to the transformation of STV Studios.

“[Last year] was a record year for us and – with these two strong commissions, alongside a growing suite of unscripted series – the next period promises to be busier and more successful still.”

Read more television news on Scottish Field’s film and TV pages.

Plus, don’t miss an insight into TV star Patrick Grant’s credo in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.