Outlander castle drew in a large crowd for event

A Scottish castle which has featured in hit TV Outlander was back in focus last weekend.

Blackness Castle, near Linlithgow, had its status as a film location with Historic Environment Scotland confirmed as it played host to their first On Location event. Shaped like a ship, it stood in for a castle in Fort William in the cult TV show set in Scotland.

Visitors could find out more about the locations and techniques used for filming at Blackness Castle, explore the medieval encampment, learn Gaelic songs and get involved with crafts and stonemasonry.

There was also a waulking group performing traditional waulking songs in Gaelic, and visitors could watch arena performances featuring Mary Queen of Scots, Robert the Bruce, and the Jacobites and Redcoats.

A spokesperson from Historic Environment Scotland said: ‘It was all action at Blackness Castle as we welcomed many visitors to our first On Location event.

‘Families and film fans explored the site and found out how it’s used as a filming location, enjoyed performances from historical re-enactors and learned about the history of the “ship that never sailed”.’

Blackness Castle, one of over 70 staffed Historic Scotland attractions managed by Historic Environment Scotland, stands by the Firth of Forth at the port that served the royal burgh of Linlithgow in medieval times.

Blackness Castle has been used as a royal castle, garrison fortress, state prison and ammunition depot since it was built in the 15th century.

For more information, visit www.historicenvironment.scot/events.