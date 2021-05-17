Notable places in Scotland put in the picture

A look around some of Scotland’s most beautiful places continues this weekend.

In BBC ALBA series Dealbh is Slighe (Picture Trail), Calum Maclean combines his love of exploring notable places with that of taking photos.

Featuring stunning settings from around Scotland – from the northern Highlands to the Borders, the Aberdeenshire coast to the islands of Argyll, each episode sees Calum embark on a distinctive journey that allows him opportunities to capture special images of places and his travels.

His mode of travel is as varied as the locations, all the while keeping his keen photographer’s eye peeled for evocative shots employing different photographic techniques.

In this episode Calum takes a spin on a Segway exploring the many pieces of art displayed in Jupiter Artland, a sculpture garden near Edinburgh. Seeking unusual images, he comes across Firmament a sculpture created by Antony Gormley and also a piece of installation art called The Rose Walk.

Dealbh is Slighe (Picture Trail) will be shown on Saturday, 22 May, on BBC ALBA, from 10.50-11.00pm.