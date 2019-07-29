Meet the worst football team in Scotland

In Scotland, we know that our national football team isn’t the greatest in the world.

While we may lose games that the fans feel we should win, such as the recent loss in Kazakhstan, and struggling to beat San Marino – things could be a lot worse.

We could all be supporters of Fort William FC – the worst football club in Britain…

Visitors to Fort William will know it’s a rainy place – and when the town’s football team takes to the pitch the floodgates invariably open.

Fort William FC – nicknamed The Fort – had been building a cult status for all the wrong reasons when the cameras began following its fortunes in the summer of 2018 for this one-off documentary.

At that point, the club had gone 474 days since its last win, had suffered numerous heavy defeats and was desperately looking for an upturn in fortunes to end its lengthy stay at the foot of the Highland League.

It’s a relentless uphill struggle for the team that plays in the shadow of Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the British Isles. There seems to be no end to the issues the club has to tackle – from cash flow problems and dressing room unrest to deer droppings on the Claggan Park pitch.

The documentary goes behind the scenes and on the road to reveal how tough it is at the bottom – and how a remarkable fighting spirit keeps The Fort going against all odds.

The gritty story is told through the experiences of club stalwarts including board members Colin Wood, Peter Murphy and Willie Edwards, kit man Albert Wardrop, manager, Russell MacMorran, and the fans who follow the team come rain or occasional sunshine.

The Fort has been made by IMG Productions Scotland for BBC Scotland and is directed by Alex Gale, executive producer of the BAFTA Scotland-winning documentaries Scotland 78: A Love Story and Glasgow 67: The Lisbon Lions.

The Fort will be shown on Tuesday, 30 July, on the BBC Scotland channel from 10–11pm.

