Curtain ready to rise on Guys and Dolls JR

Budding young Scots performers are set to take centre stage this weekend.

Stage Experience returns to the Theatre Royal in Glasgow for the fifth consecutive year with a production of Guys and Dolls JR.

Run by the Theatre Royal’s Creative Learning team the Stage Experience programme launched in 2015 to give young budding performers the experience of producing a full-scale stage show with the guidance and expertise of industry professionals over a two-week period.

At the end of the summer school, participants take their work to the Theatre Royal stage for three performances.

Previous Stage Experience productions include Bugsy Malone, The Wizard of Oz, High School Musical and Seussical.

Stewart Alexander, 15, from Clarkston, has participated in all four previous productions and will take on his first principal role in Guys and Dolls JR where he’ll play Nathan Detroit.

He said: ‘I have loved every minute of it! Stage Experience creates a brilliant blend of hard work and fun across a two week period. The whole cast gets on well and is enthusiastic for musical theatre, making it a highlight of the summer for everyone.’

