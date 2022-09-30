Karen Dunbar presents ‘Good in Glasgow’ video podcast

COMEDIAN Karen Dunbar is presenting Good in Glasgow, a new video podcast created with Glasgow Girls Club.

The podcast celebrates the good deeds being done around the Dear Green Place, and gives viewers the chance to join in too by supporting the people and organisations featured in the series.

In the first episode of Good in Glasgow, Dunbar chats to Selina Hales, the founder of Refuweegee, a charity set up to welcome and support individuals and families seeking asylum in the city.

Future episodes are due to star organisations including Healing for the Heart, a community-based mental health service, and Royston Youth Action.

As well as being shown on YouTube and Vimeo, an audio version will also be available on podcast streaming channels, including Anchor, Apple, and Spotify.

The video podcast is part of a wider Good in Glasgow platform being launched by Glasgow Girls Club at www.goodinglasgow.co.uk, which will include a new directory app featuring more than 800 services that are supporting communities throughout the city.

Dunbar said: “It’s been mind-blowing to hear the stories of some of the amazing people helping to make life in Glasgow that wee bit easier.

“Hearing about the work that’s being done to tackle poverty and other social inequalities, as well as helping people who are in crisis, is inspiring.

“At a time when there’s so much hardship in the world it’s great to be able to shine the spotlight on some of the positive things that are happening in Glasgow to help people.

“I was born in the city, and the people have played a huge part in my career, so it’s a place that will always be close to my heart.”

Amy Rew, founder of Glasgow Girls Club, added: “Every day, there are amazing things going on in our city and now we have a new platform to shout about the Good in Glasgow.

“The platform not only highlights the needs that are being addressed but also spotlights the hard work that’s happening to make people’s lives better.

“The video podcast is ideal for when you’re sitting on a bus or train, or you’ve got a few minutes to put your feet up with a cuppa, while the audio version means you can take it out on a run or listen to it while you’re doing the housework.

“I can’t wait to share more of these incredible stories about the good that’s going on in Glasgow.”

