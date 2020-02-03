Jim Smith brings lots of laughs down on The Farm

Hilarious Scots comic/farmer Jim Smith is coming to our TV screens this week.

After making its debut on BBC iPlayer last year, The Farm comedy series comes to BBC Scotland, following the adventures of farmer Jim MacDonald on his farm in rural Perthshire.

A proud, traditional man, who cares deeply about what he does, Jim struggles and is often wounded, but he’s never beaten.

By Jim’s side is his hard-to-please Mother who often delivers blistering home truths – and his intensely loyal farmhand Donnie, who is optimistic beyond naïve and would rather die than let Jim down. Ever.

Alongside the struggles against the elements – and each other – Jim is also unlucky in love and would like nothing more than to meet a partner to help him run the place.

This half hour special sees five of the finest BBC iPlayer shorts specially Baled Up.

In ‘Bull’, Jim puts his bull out to mate before worrying about his own love-life when the new vet arrives.

Next up it’s ‘Sheep’ and Jim’s in crisis mode when his best sheep, Bessie, goes missing. Jim then gets involved in a bitter turf war with his neighbour over a ‘Fence’.

While in ‘Dog’, Jim suffers heart-breaking news and doubts he can ever replace his best friend, Mitch. And finally, in ‘Machines’, the baler breaks down and Mother’s on the warpath as it could put her big birthday night out in jeopardy.

Jim MacDonald is played by Jim Smith, Donnie by Chris Forbes, Mother by Ann Louise Ross and Annette by Lisa Livingstone. The Farm is created by Chris Forbes and written by Jim Smith and Chris Forbes.

The Farm: Baled Up is a BBC Studios Production for BBC Scotland and will be shown on Friday, 7 February, on BBC Scotland, from 10.30-11pm.