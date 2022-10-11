Hollywood producer inspires Highlands and islands

HOLLYWOOD producer Jason Lust will help students in the Highlands and islands access the film industry under a new scheme launched today.

The “FutureCreative” programme is being run by Highlands & Islands Enterprise’s (HIE’s) XpoNorth Digital service and the University of the Highlands & Islands (UHI).

The programme will include workshops, careers’ advice, and mentoring.

Lust was involved with the original Matrix trilogy, as well as The Walking Dead, and Peter Rabbit.

Lust said: “With some ingenuity and hard work, I believe that one doesn’t have to live and exist only in Hollywood to make great movies.

“I have spent the better part of my career finding ways to infiltrate the Hollywood system and make great movies.

“The Highlands and islands [have] tremendous creative forces to offer the film and TV world at large and I intend to help that cause as much as I can.

“The region and its culture has such a distinctive international profile and I believe this project will bring meaningful high-level opportunities for students studying at UHI.”

Alex Smith, XpoNorth digital programme manager, added: “We’re incredibly pleased to have worked with Jason Lust on what we’re sure will be a transformational opportunity for the students to connect with high-level opportunities on an international scale.”



