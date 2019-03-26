Great stories from all over Scotland return in Landward

The great outdoors comes to your living room, with the new series of Landward next week.

Landward returns for a new series, celebrating Scotland’s countryside and wildlife, its food and drink sectors and investigating the stories behind the headlines in the rural economy.

Presenters Dougie Vipond, Arlene Stuart, Euan McIlwraith and Anne Lundon will travel the length and breadth of the country to bring in the best stories. Joining the team again will be chef Nick Nairn, showcasing the finest Scottish ingredients in the Landward food van, first from Blair Atholl and later in the run from harbour-side, North Berwick.

The first episode in the spring run looks at the impact of Brexit on the Scottish farming industry, including Dougie’s report on the crisis facing the Scottish meat industry due to a shortage of vets.

It is estimated 90% of the vets required to work in abattoirs are from overseas, with the large majority graduating in the EU. Recruitment is already an issue, and without qualified vets in place, meat processing could come to a halt.

In addition, with the possibility of new export rules, the British Veterinary Association estimate that the volume of exports requiring veterinary certification could increase by up to 300%, causing an additional burden on the profession.

Also coming up this spring in episode 2, we’re kidding, not lambing, as Dougie joins Scotland’s largest commercial goat farm to help welcome the year’s new arrivals.

Episode three is a Landward Mountain Special, marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Sir Hugh Munro, the man who listed all the hills in Scotland above 3000 feet. Arlene climbs her first Munro, Schiehallion, in the company of record breaking hillwalker Hazel Strachan, who’s on her eleventh circuit of climbing all the 282 peaks. Also in the programme, Dougie interviews climbing legend Hamish Macinnes, and Euan uncovers the fascinating story of Matthew Heddle, the mountain-climbing mineralogist who inspired Munro.

Strands running through the series include a stunning new series featuring Scotland’s more elusive wildlife, shot by specialist wildlife cameraman Pete Barden, and a four-part hands-on study of plant folklore through the ages, featuring Dr Greg Kenicer from the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

The series will also be shown on BBC One Scotland on Friday nights with the first episode being screened on BBC One Scotland at 7.30pm on Friday, April 5.

But tune into the new BBC Scotland channel from 8.30-9pm on Thursday 4 April to see the first episode a day early.