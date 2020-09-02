GET set for more colour and vibrancy as Getting Hitched Asian Style returns to the BBC Scotland channel tonight for a second series.

The BBC describes the first series as one of its “surprise hits” as viewers followed the adventures of wedding planners at Saffron Events.

The new series, which was filmed last year, was made by production company Firecracker Scotland.

Narrator Sanjeev Kohli said: “In this series, we have a VIP pass into a glittering world as a new generation say ‘I do’…

“From the anticipation and excitement to the frayed nerves of making everything just perfect, we’ll be with them for the most emotional day of their lives.”

