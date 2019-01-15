Game of Thrones Scotch whiskies set for release

Multi-award winning internationally-acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones is coming to an end – and it’s being marked with the release of Johnnie Walker whiskies.

Joining White Walker by Johnnie Walker, a limited-edition blend inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on Game of Thrones — the White Walkers – comes the arrival of the Games of Thrones Single Malt Whisky Collection.

The limited-edition collection is available now to pre-order from in the eight Diageo distilleries, Dalwhinnie, Glen Ord (Singleton), Cardhu, Lagavulin, Oban, Talisker, Royal Lochnagar and Clynelish, which feature in the collection as well as on Amazon in the UK.

For those that order early, the Games of Thrones Single Malt Whisky Collection will start to land on doorsteps from 19 February.

The collection is inspired by the iconic characters and the creative world of Westeros and beyond, and arrive to tide fans over during their wait for the eighth and final season of the show.

In celebration of the eighth and final season of the critically-acclaimed TV series, Game of Thrones, Diageo and HBO have released a limited-edition collection of single malt Scotch whiskies celebrating the show.

The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection features eight Scotches, each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros, as well as the Night’s Watch, giving fans an authentic taste of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.

The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Collection is new. And within the collection, there are six new liquids not including Cardhu Gold Reserve and Royal Lochnagar 12 Year Old which are currently sold in the UK.

The full collection is:

Game of Thrones House Tully – The Singleton Glendullan Select

House Tully located at Riverrun, rules as the lord of The River lands. The power of water flows through both House Tully and The Singleton Glendullan Select as it is made on the banks of the River Fiddich in the wooded hills of Dufftown. Here they harnessed the water that flowed through the land utilizing a water wheel to power the entire distillery.

SRP: €42 or £38 for 700cl; ABV 40%

Game of Thrones House Stark – Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost

House Stark’s resiliency, strength and ability to thrive under the most intense situations are greatly shaped by Winterfell’s frigid temperatures. Dalwhinnie, known for being one of the highest distilleries in all of Scotland, is cold and remote much like The North where House Stark calls home, making the two an iconic pairing. Extreme conditions are responsible for shaping the signature Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost honeyed sweetness and spicy warmth. Naturally, it’s best served chilled or over ice.

SRP: €53 or £48 for 700cl; ABV 43%.

Game of Thrones House Targaryen – Cardhu Gold Reserve

Fuelled by the same fiery spirit of the fierce female leadership of Daenerys Targaryen, this single malt celebrates legendary women and their unwavering perseverance. The Cardhu distillery was pioneered by Helen Cumming and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth during the 1800s, a time when the whisky industry was almost entirely male-dominated.

SRP: €53 or £48 for 700cl; ABV 40%

Game of Thrones House Lannister – Lagavulin 9 Year Old

Lagavulin is one of the most legendary single malt brands and has been crafted on the shores of Islay for more than 200 years – mirroring the meticulous calculation and tenacity employed by the Lannister’s in their rise to conquer the Iron Throne. This single malt whisky is a roaring single malt that recalls the Lannister’s riches and is best served neat or with a single drop of water.

SRP: €72 or £65 700cl; ABV 46%

Game of Thrones The Night’s Watch – Oban Bay Reserve

The Oban distillery sits beneath the steep cliff that overlooks the bay in the frontier between the west Highlands and the Islands of Scotland, separating land and sea, just as Castle Black, home of The Night’s Watch, sits between Westeros and the lands beyond The Wall. The liquid’s richness is balanced with a woody, spicy dryness that The Night’s Watch could enjoy even on the coldest of nights.

SRP: €72 or £65 for 700cl; ABV 43%

Game of Thrones House Greyjoy – Talisker Select Reserve

House Greyjoy rules the Iron Islands and worships the Drowned God. Talisker was a natural pair for House Greyjoy as this single malt is distilled on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote and rugged areas of Scotland. The layered flavors and signature maritime character of Talisker Select Reserve are the result of its wave-battered shores. This liquid is an intense smoky single malt Scotch with spicy, powerful and sweet elements combined with maritime flavors.

SRP: €53 or £48 for 700cl; ABV 45.8%

Game of Thrones House Baratheon – Royal Lochnagar 12 Year Old

Royal lineage drives the iconic pairing between House Baratheon and Royal Lochnagar. Similar to Robert Baratheon ruling the Seven Kingdoms upon the Iron Throne, Royal Lochnagar was deemed a whisky worthy of a royal family as it was granted a Royal Warrant after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the distillery in 1848. Balanced with delicate fruits and spices, this taste of royalty is best enjoyed neat.

SRP: €42 or £38 for 700cl; ABV 40%

Game of Thrones House Tyrell – Clynelish Reserve

House Tyrell of Highgarden rules over the Reach, the lush and fertile region of Westeros. Like the Reach, Clynelish is positioned among green pastures and rolling hills, with scenic views of the North Sea. This vibrant, golden Scotch is light and floral, like House Tyrell, and it’s not to be underestimated with its underlying complex combination of Highland and maritime qualities.

SRP: €53 or £48 for 700cl; ABV 51.2%

