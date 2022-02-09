Fun, games and a storm at Scottish caravan park

Life at the Pettycur Caravan Park continues on our TV screens tonight.

On Fife’s coast, three generations of the Wallace family built and now run one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks, mucking in whatever the job.

The staff who help them are like extended family – from the bars and restaurant manager to the maintenance team.

And then there are the hundreds of caravan owners who have made the bay their second home, enjoying the views from Kinghorn across the Firth of Forth.

In this episode, park veteran Alan reveals his passion for bowling at the local club, where he challenges manager Steven to a game.

Park warden Neil and wife Angela, and two of their kids, work on the park, after returning from living in England for more family time.

Their son Josh has applied for a permanent post that comes with a caravan, but there’s strong competition from Gibby, a fellow member of the maintenance team, who is keen to impress.

The documentary also revisits a frightening incident when a fierce storm tore through the park, leaving a trail of wreckage. The programme is narrated by Edith Bowman.

Episode five of Life on the Bay will be shown on Wednesday, at 7.30pm on BBC One Scotland, with the new episode debuting on BBC Scotland on Sunday at 9.30pm.