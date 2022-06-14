Frankenstein’s Scottish links explored in TV show

FRANKENSTEIN’S Scottish links are being explored in a new television programme.

Sàr-sgeòil: Frankenstein – produced by Caledonia TV for BBC Alba – examines the origins of Mary Shelley’s novel.

Broadcaster Cathy MacDonald visits Dundee to find out more about Shelley’s time in the city.

In the introduction to the 1831 edition of her book, Shelley wrote: “I lived principally in the country as a girl, and passed a considerable time in Scotland.

“I made occasional visits to the more picturesque parts; but my habitual residence was on the blank and dreary northern shores of the Tay near Dundee.

“It was beneath the trees of the grounds belonging to our house or on the bleak sides of the woodless mountains near that my true compositions, the airy flights of my imagination were born and fostered.”

MacDonald also travels to Orkney and discovers why Shelly set part of her story in the islands.

The show is available on BBC iPlayer.

News of the programme comes as Scotland also explores its connections with Count Dracula.

Events have been held in Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh to explain the links between Scotland and Dracula author Bram Stoker.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s film and television pages.

Plus, explore television star Patrick Grant’s credo in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.