Debate Night is looking to welcome back audiences

BBC Scotland’s Debate Night TV programme is welcoming back studio audiences – and wants to find people from all walks of life.

Hosted by Stephen Jardine, Debate Night is welcoming people back into the studio for their third series.

They are looking for people from across Scotland to join them (socially distanced), on the evening of the following dates:

Wednesday 29 September: Edinburgh

Wednesday 6 October: Stranraer

Wednesday 13 October: Stirling

Wednesday 20 October: Aviemore

Tuesday 2 November: Glasgow COP26 Special

More dates are available on their website.

To take part, visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Join the Audience’, then select a location near you. Filling out the online application will take two minutes.

A spokesman said: ‘It’s your questions that lead the discussion – the stories and experiences and opinions that you share.

‘Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland where you can put questions to some of our key decision-makers and public figures.

‘Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Retired, self-employed or just starting out in the workplace? Whatever your situation, we want you to apply so Debate Night can hear from as many different voices as possible.

‘We look forward to welcoming you to Debate Night.’

Previous episodes are available to watch via BBC iPlayer.