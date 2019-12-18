BBC Scotland reveals its Christmas presents

BBC Scotland have taken the wraps off their selection of seasonal goodies to entertain audiences throughout the festivities.

The line-up this year includes an extended Hogmanay offering of music, chat and entertainment plus celebrations from around the country as Scotland counts down to 2020.

Inside Central Station at Christmas on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday 22 December will be just the ticket for audiences getting into the festive spirit. This yuletide edition of the popular series was filmed over the course of three weeks in the lead-up to Christmas and captures the fun and frenzy on the platforms.

Five Wishes on Monday 23 December on BBC One Scotland charts the inspiring stories behind an amazing project launched by Scottish Ballet as part of their 50th anniversary year. The documentary will take audiences behind the scenes of Scottish Ballet as they make the five creative and inspiring wishes come to life.

And on Christmas Eve on BBC Scotland, viewers will be treated to a special Scottish Ballet performance of The Snow Queen as part of the anniversary celebrations. It is being filmed live at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh and the ballet will also be shown on BBC Four at a later date.

Sally Magnusson presents Christmas Celebration from the 15th century St John’s Kirk, Perth, taking viewers of BBC One Scotland through midnight and into Christmas morning.

Susan Calman fronts the Hogmanay festivities on television this year in an extended offering, including a sofa full of Scotland’s stars to get the party started.

First up is Susan Calman’s Not Quite End of the Year show on the BBC Scotland Channel at 9pm when the popular comedian and writer looks back over 2019 with plenty of music, entertainment and chat. Joining her on the sofa are Scottish movie legend James Cosmo and Guilt star Mark Bonnar.

Some of Scotland’s biggest sporting stars are celebrated too with an appearance from Scottish Women’s National Football team captain Rachel Corsie and boxing world champion Josh Taylor. Classic tunes come from Travis and Twin Atlantic.

On BBC One Scotland, Jack Docherty takes an entertaining look at Scotland’s most memorable adverts in Selling Scotland and will be joined on this archive journey by some of the country’s funniest and best known faces.

As 2019 rapidly approaches the final whistle, on BBC One Scotland, the Only An Excuse? team line up for their annual kick of the ball. New signings joining Jonathan Watson this year include Alex Norton and Joy McAvoy – two of Jonathan’s co-stars from Two Doors Down – Mark Cox from Still Game and Scot Squad’s Louise McCarthy.

In the lead-up to the bells, Susan Calman is back for Hogmanay 2019, this time joined by Des Clarke and Amy Irons, to move the festivities up a gear with an entertainment-packed programme on both BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland. Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Still Game’s Jane McGarry joins the sofa line-up and the traditional tunes will be provided by award-winning Elephant Sessions along with folk star Julie Fowlis, who’ll lead the crowd in Auld Lang Syne.

Celebrations from around Scotland will be a central part of the show and Des Clarke will be out and about among the crowds in the countdown to the Bells while Amy reports live from Stonehaven’s historic Fireballs Ceremony and drops in to see Bryan Burnett who is hosting the Radio Scotland ceilidh at Stonehaven Town Hall.

Among the yuletide treats from BBC Radio Scotland is Christmas Classics on Christmas Eve with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and arranger, composer and conductor Andrew Cottee plus West End star Anna-Jane Casey and leading big-band vocalist Matt Ford.

On Christmas Day in When Grant Met Andy, Grant Stott and Andy Gray reflect on their friendship. Recorded in front of a packed house during the Edinburgh Festival, the pair also reflect on Andy’s year-long battle with cancer and his emotional return to the panto stage this year.

There’s also the Roy Rogers Kid, with Stephen Jardine telling the story of how Hollywood superstar Roy Rogers and his actress wife, Dale Evans, adopted a little girl from an Edinburgh children’s home.

And in Travis: The Man Who at 20, journalist Paul English meets the key figures behind the creation of a modern Scottish classic album.

In Christmas at the Movies the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and conductor Roderick Dunk perform music from popular films, hosted by singer and presenter, Jamie MacDougall.

This year the The Hogmanay Show will be bringing listeners the party from Stonehaven Town Hall where Bryan Burnett will be hosting the traditional Scottish ceilidh. The show will also be going live to the Stonehaven Fireballs parade through the town.

On BBC ALBA, Ceilidh na Bliadhn’ Uire/Hogmanay Ceilidh 2019 is live from Motherwell Concert Hall. Hosted , Cathy Macdonald and Niall Iain Macdonald. The programme opens its doors to an array of stunning Gaelic singers and musicians providing ceilidh craic and a sensational playlist to take viewers through the bells and into 2020.

Donalda MacKinnon, director, BBC Scotland, said: ‘Throughout the festivities there’ll be something for everyone with this terrific seasonal selection from our programme makers.

‘Audiences join us in big numbers for our Hogmanay celebrations and we’re looking forward to welcoming them again as we round off the year in style with a cocktail of dance, music and entertainment.’