Back in the great outdoors on the Adventure Show

The intrepid Adventure Show team are back to bring viewers thrilling and close-up looks at the thriving outdoor activities scene in Scotland.

Amy Irons, who presents sports and entertainment shows on BBC Scotland, is teaming up with established specialist presenters Duncan McCallum, Patrick Winterton and Lauren McCallum for this new series of the long-running show. The four episodes will air weekly in the same slot.

She’ll be taking part in a range of activities from kayaking to climbing to mountain biking in the series which has been filmed at various locations, from Orkney to the Borders.

Amy said: ‘It’s an honour to be part of such a highly regarded, well-established programme that’s been bringing audiences the best of the great outdoors for over 15 years.’

The first episode focusses on the beautiful Orkney Islands. Amy will be taking to the water with local sea kayak coach Kristian Cooper for a journey that will explore some of the fantastic sea stacks that draw paddlers to the islands.

Lauren MacCallum discovers the secrets of Hoy by bike and re-kindles her love of skateboarding in Kirkwall, while Duncan McCallum will be giving tips on how to stay safe on the water and Adventure Show viewers will also be sharing their recent outdoor ventures.

The series begins tonight, Thursday January 6, and will be shown on BBC Scotland from 8–8.30pm.