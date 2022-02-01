At home in a Fife caravan park

Delve into life on one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks in Petticur Bay.

On Fife’s coast, three generations of the Wallace family built and now run one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks, mucking in whatever the job. The staff who help them are like extended family – from the bars and restaurant manager to the maintenance team. And then there are the hundreds of caravan owners who have made the bay their second home, enjoying the views from Kinghorn across the Firth of Forth.

In this episode, Manager Steven has to deal with a pungent problem when the park’s swimming pool filter needs to be changed. It’s hot work for him and maintenance team members Billy and Gibby who lend a hand. The park’s youngest caravan owner, Nicola from Lanarkshire, takes her son to Burntisland Fair to make memories that will last a lifetime, as William and Effie – who have been coming to the bay for over forty years – look back fondly on theirs. Jim Leishman, former football player and manager and now Provost of Fife, is at Burntisland to welcome the Fair back to Burntisland after the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Narrated by Edith Bowman, Life on the Bay is a Red Sky Productions series for BBC Scotland.

Life on the Bay, Episode 4 will be shown on Wednesday February 2 on BBC Scotland, 7.30 – 8.00pm