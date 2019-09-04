A Mystical Journey around Scotland’s lochs

By Kenny Smith - 4th September 2019
The Cromarty Firth

The armchair tour of Scotland’s lochs is continuing on our TV screens.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs has set sail with presenter Paul Murton for a new six-part series, which began on Monday, 2 September.

Programme Two of the series  covers Loch Ussie to the Gizzen Brigg, and is titled A Mystical Journey.

It starts in the hills above Strathpeffer on the waters of Loch Ussie – famous for its connections with the Brahan Seer, who predicted future calamities.

Here Paul meets musician Lauren MacColl who found inspiration in the legend of the seer.

On a golf course above Strathpeffer, Paul discovers an unlikely connection between the conventional old Spa town below and the wickedest man in the world – Aleister Crowley. In a nearby wood, the mysterious traditions of a clootie well are revealed to Paul by a member of the travelling community.

On the shores of the Cromarty Firth, Paul visits a folly on a hill and discovers an ancient Pictish carved stone. At Tain – the oldest Royal Burgh in Scotland, he learns to blow glass before heading for the Dornoch Firth where he encounters a witch and a fairy bridge.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs episode two will be shown Monday 9 September, on BBC One Scotland, from 7.30-8.00pm.

Tagged

Related Posts