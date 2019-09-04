A Mystical Journey around Scotland’s lochs

The armchair tour of Scotland’s lochs is continuing on our TV screens.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs has set sail with presenter Paul Murton for a new six-part series, which began on Monday, 2 September.

Programme Two of the series covers Loch Ussie to the Gizzen Brigg, and is titled A Mystical Journey.

It starts in the hills above Strathpeffer on the waters of Loch Ussie – famous for its connections with the Brahan Seer, who predicted future calamities.

Here Paul meets musician Lauren MacColl who found inspiration in the legend of the seer.

On a golf course above Strathpeffer, Paul discovers an unlikely connection between the conventional old Spa town below and the wickedest man in the world – Aleister Crowley. In a nearby wood, the mysterious traditions of a clootie well are revealed to Paul by a member of the travelling community.

On the shores of the Cromarty Firth, Paul visits a folly on a hill and discovers an ancient Pictish carved stone. At Tain – the oldest Royal Burgh in Scotland, he learns to blow glass before heading for the Dornoch Firth where he encounters a witch and a fairy bridge.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs episode two will be shown Monday 9 September, on BBC One Scotland, from 7.30-8.00pm.