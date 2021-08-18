74th Edinburgh International Film Festival starts today

The 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival kicks off today with a fantastic programme of feature and short films celebrating the long-awaited return to cinema.

This special programme of in-person and digital screenings includes 31 new features and 73 shorts – with 18 marking their world and three international premieres at the Festival – and with 50% of the new features in the EIFF 2021 programme from a female director or co-director.

The majority of Festival screenings take place at the Festival’s home, Filmhouse, with the Opening Gala and Special Preview at Festival Theatre and special screenings at partner venues across Scotland, along with introductions, Q&As, in person events and more films available through a dedicated, accessible streaming platform Filmhouse at Home.

Some of the highlights include Leos Carax’s Annette with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Fathom, a documentary about whales, a culture eons older than our own and a hard-hitting story of a young refugee looking for a better life in Europa.

Find out more about the film festival HERE.

Most of this year’s Film Festival programme is perhaps its most inclusive yet, with many captioned and audio described. They also tickets to companions/carers.

Find out more about the captioned and audio described screenings HERE.