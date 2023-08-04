Explore September’s issue of Scottish Field

Your copy of Scottish Field is now available to buy, both in shops and online , with the very best luxury lifestyle features, news, interiors, properties, antiques, motoring, gardens, wildlife, field sports, whisky, and more.

This is the issue each year where we focus in on Autumn Breaks around the country and this year’s thread has been the film and television of Scotland.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘It has been quite the educational experience. It’s only when you sit down and tot them up that you realise just how many films and television series have been shot in Scotland.

‘This is partly because such an incredible number of books have been set here, but it’s also a testament to a rich history, and the remarkable breadth and diversity of scenery and potential film locations that exist in this small nation.’

Join us as we roll out the red carpet and premiere eight trails to help you discover the best TV and film locations in this year’s Autumn Breaks

It is also time to say goodbye to out motoring correspondent Neil Lyndon after he decided that the time has come to retire. Neil will be very missed and we hope you join us in wishing him well.

This month we talk to Cambridge graduate Dr Alisha Fuller-Armah, founder of Deer Manor Mushrooms, all about the farm, while Marisa Haetzman, a former anaesthetist, tells all about co-writing with her husband Chris Brookmyre.

And from fabulous fancy dress to racing and agility courses, Phil Wilkinson captured the highlights from Dachshund Club’s Fun Day at Thirlestane Castle.

