Ewan McVicar’s Pavilion Festival back in Ayr for a third year

Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar is bringing his Pavilion Festival back to Ayr this weekend, with sets from the likes of James and Annie Mac.

Spanning four stages and welcoming more than 120 artists, selectors and DJs, the festival was co-founded by Ewan and STREETrave pioneer Ricky Magowan.

Making its grand debut for 2025 is the Electric Brae Big Top, a state-of-the-art, 5,000-capacity tent that will weatherproof, the beachfront festival across three stacked days of live music, DJs and immersive experiences.

‘I’m absolutely buzzing to bring a brand new main stage experience to Pavilion Festival for year three.,’ Ewan said.

‘We all know Ayr Beach can be a wee bit windy, so the new big top means we’re covered whatever the weather.

‘From a DJ’s point of view, it’s a total game-changer with better sound, better atmosphere, and for the first time ever, we’ll be able to fire up the lasers. It’s going to be pure magic, and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working so hard on for this year.’

Kicking things off on 2 May, Ayr Beach Live is a nostalgia-fuelled celebration, headlined by James and featuring Starsailor, VISTAS, and Swim School and rising Scottish and local talent across the day.

Saturday sees Pavilion Festival co-founder and international sensation Ewan McVicar take the reins for a day curated by him and his closest friends. Highlights include Ewan’s electrifying B2B sets with top-tier talent, joined by Annie Mac, Ben Hemsley, DJ Seinfield, Sally C, and more. For fans of underground sounds, the Sub Club Stage will host techno legend Robert Hood, Scottish trailblazers Optimo, and other top selectors.

Rounding off the weekend, Sunday brings a nostalgic STREETrave Takeover, headlined by Happy Mondays and featuring heritage dance acts alongside the awe-inspiring STREETrave Classical, celebrating 30+ years of dance music culture. Look out for A Guy Called Gerald, Jeremy Healy, Danny Rampling, Altern-8, Phil Hartnoll (Orbital) and more.

Final tickets are now on sale via https://www.skiddle.com/g/ pavilionfestival/ Payment plans available to split the costs for festival goers.

