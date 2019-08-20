Enjoy the military tattoo – from the comfort of home

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo continues this week – and those who can’t attend can enjoy this year’s show from the comfort of home this weekend.

The theme for this year’s Tattoo has been Kaleidoscope, reflecting the optical invention which was created by Scottish physicist Sir David Brewster in 1816, with the emphasis on performances bold with colour and light.

This year, alongside commentary by Bill Paterson, Aasmah Mir goes behind-the-scenes to meet some of the performers and get a flavour of how this enormous event comes together for BBC Scotland.

The Tattoo will celebrate ‘glorious symmetries’ through precision-led performances with the British Army at the fore, complemented by the Massed Pipes and Drums, The Lone Piper, the Tattoo Dance Company and Hjaltibohoga (Shetland Fiddlers). Performers will also be featured from across the globe including The New Zealand Army Band and the Lochiel Marching Drill Team from Wellington.

Highlights from these and other performers from the event at the captivating setting of Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade will be shown in an hour long special package.

The programme will be shown on Sunday 25 August, on BBC One Scotland, from 5.35-6.35pm.