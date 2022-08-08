Edinburgh International Festival kicks off

MORE than 15,000 people gathered at Murrayfield rugby stadium on Friday for the opening of the Edinburgh International Festival.

The festival marked the start of its 75th anniversary with a free show at the home of Scotland’s national side.

Macro featured Australian circus legends Gravity & Other Myths, First Nations dance troupe Djuki Mala, and a group of Australian and Scottish musician.

The showed was produced by Adelaide Festival and Edinburgh International Festival.

The festival includes Thank You, Edinburgh, a free concert by The Philadelphia Orchestra on 27 August at the Ross bandstand in Princes Street Gardens.

Jazz legend Herbie Hancock will perform a one-off concert, while actor Alan Cumming makes his solo dance theatre debut in Burn, which explores poet Robert Burns’ character.

Meanwhile, fellow actor Gabriel Byrne stars in an autobiographical show, Walking with Ghosts.

Other artists appearing at the festival include: Nicola Benedetti, Arooj Aftab, Malin Byström, Kae Tempest, Kyle Abraham, Adura Onashile, Jordi Savall, and conductors including Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Douglas Boyd, Elim Chan, Susanna Mälkki, and Sir Andrew Davis.

Read reviews of shows on Scottish Field’s Fringe pages.

Plus, don’t miss our Field Culture news pages in the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.