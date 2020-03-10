City centre spot for new military tattoo display

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is set to showcase its remarkable 70-year history through magnificent images and fascinating tales, as it unveils a new, free outdoor photography exhibition in the capital’s city centre.

The impressive display will run until 29 March and is located on the Mound Precinct next to the Scottish National Gallery. The carefully curated content, following the Tattoo timeline of the last seven decades, was unveiled by chief executive and producer, Brigadier David Allfrey MBE.

Seven impressive structures will give locals and tourists an opportunity to explore a vast collection of rare archive photography from the event’s 70-year history, accompanied with stories of famous guests, performances and images of souvenir brochures dating back to 1950, the Tattoo’s inaugural year, to present day.

Brigadier David Allfrey MBE said: ‘Edinburgh is our home and our heartland, and we want mark our historic anniversary alongside the parallel development of the City of Edinburgh, its style and values.

‘A dive into our archives is allowing us to showcase the gentle evolution of the show and some of our most memorable moments. Our audience has grown from a largely local 100,000 in 1950 to a more international 220,000 today. Nowadays, we host visitors from over 100 countries each year and the mixed military and cultural cast are drawn too from far and wide. Everyone is keen to come to Edinburgh and to share in our story. This has been a wonderful journey.

‘We are very proud of our pedigree and we will be reflecting this and Scotland’s Year of Coast and Waters in this year’s show – The Platinum Edition. As ever – and just as we did in 1950 – we will perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle, one of the most iconic stages in the world. I hope very much that visitors and residents of Edinburgh alike might take a few moments to pass through the exhibition and get a sense of their Tattoo and its story.’

The photography exhibition is open 24 hours a day and free to attend. The launch of the exhibition also coincides with the unveiling of a 70-year timeline of the show which sits on the Tattoo website.

This year, the Tattoo celebrates its 70th under the theme The Platinum Edition, the precious metal which marks the longstanding anniversary date.

As well as drawing homegrown talent including fan-favourites the Tattoo Dance Company, Pipers Trail and Hjaltibonhoga, the event will welcome a cast of international performers of more than 1,200 – all to be revealed closer to August.